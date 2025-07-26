Wind Surge Take Series over RoughRiders

July 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Mike Paredes staved off a late comeback in a 3-2 Wichita Wind Surge win over the Frisco RoughRiders at Equity Bank Park. The victory gives the Wind Surge the series heading into the Sunday finale tomorrow afternoon.

A bases-loaded error on the infield off the bat of Kala'i Rosario plated the first run of the game for Wichita in the home half of the third. Walker Jenkins hit a sacrifice fly out to center field to double the Wind Surge lead to 2-0 two innings later.

Connor Prielipp broke through the four-frame barrier for the second time this season, striking out five against three hits and a walk over four and one-third innings of scoreless baseball. Joel Cesar also notched a pair of strikeouts and retired all five men he faced over an inning and two-thirds following the southpaw starter to earn the win and improve to 3-3 in 2025.

Sebastian Walcott lined a solo home run 107 miles per hour off his bat to left field to cut the Wichita advantage in half before the stretch in the seventh. After being awarded second base on a walk in the bottom of the seventh, Kaelen Culpepper stole third base and took home plate after a throwing error to make the score 3-1 Wind Surge after seven.

Alejandro Osuna brought the RoughRiders back within one on an RBI single up the middle in the top of the eighth, but Paredes would bounce back and retire four of the next five to secure a 3-2 Wichita win and his second save of the year. Paredes pitched the final three frames, giving up two earned runs with five hits and a pair of strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES

Connor Prielipp pitches more than four innings for the second time this season (4.2 IP on June 7 @ Northwest Arkansas).

The first and final runs for the Wind Surge happened on errors.

Wichita takes the series over Frisco with wins in four of the five games so far.

Mike Paredes records his second save of the season.

The Wind Surge improve to 9-19 in one-run games in 2025.

Wichita finishes the series with the Frisco RoughRiders on July 27 at 1:05 PM on Family Fun Day. Enjoy Pre-Game Catch on the Field and Post-Game Kids Run the Bases thanks to Dippin Dots and Sonic! The first 500 kids 12 and under will also receive their own replica jersey, courtesy of Children's Mercy Wichita! You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.