Wichita Shuts out Frisco in Rain-Shortened Affair
July 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Wichita Wind Surge News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Ben Ross hit a two-run home run in a 3-0 Wichita Wind Surge victory over the Frisco RoughRiders in a four-and-a-half-inning contest at Equity Bank Park. The game marked the quickest of the year for the Wind Surge at 1 hour and 59 minutes.
Ricardo Olivar pummeled a ground ball 103 miles per hour off his bat into left center to bring in Kala'i Rosario for the game's first run in the bottom of the second.
John Klein struck out five men, including Major League rehabber Joc Pederson, over four innings while giving up three hits and three walks. He'd receive the win in the rain-shortened game and improve to 7-5 in 2025.
Ross yanked a two-run home run, his sixth of the season, out to left field to give Wichita a 3-0 lead in the home half of the fourth.
After Jacob Wosinski threw a routine top of the fifth, the game entered a rain delay, the second of the night. The game was later called after four and a half innings, with a 3-0 Wind Surge final score. Wosinski's fifth gave him his second Double-A save.
POSTGAME NOTES
The game began with a 28-minute rain delay and ended after a second 42-minute rain delay.
The game was the shortest of the year for Wichita at 1 hour and 59 minutes
Kala'i Rosario is the first Wind Surge hitter to reach 20 doubles in 2025.
John Klein records the second four-inning win for a Wichita starter after accomplishing the feat on April 19 @ Tulsa.
The first 2,000 fans through the gates at Equity Bank Park will receive a Kate Flannery bobblehead on An American Workplace Night.
The Wind Surge continue the series with the Frisco RoughRiders on July 26 at 6:05 PM on An American Workplace Night. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Kate Flannery bobblehead, courtesy of Dynamo Capital. Kate Flannery will also be at Equity Bank Park for a Meet & Greet session! You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.
