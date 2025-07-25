Wichita Shuts out Frisco in Rain-Shortened Affair

WICHITA, Kan. - Ben Ross hit a two-run home run in a 3-0 Wichita Wind Surge victory over the Frisco RoughRiders in a four-and-a-half-inning contest at Equity Bank Park. The game marked the quickest of the year for the Wind Surge at 1 hour and 59 minutes.

John Klein struck out five men, including Major League rehabber Joc Pederson, over four innings while giving up three hits and three walks. He'd receive the win in the rain-shortened game and improve to 7-5 in 2025.

Ross yanked a two-run home run, his sixth of the season, out to left field to give Wichita a 3-0 lead in the home half of the fourth.

After Jacob Wosinski threw a routine top of the fifth, the game entered a rain delay, the second of the night. The game was later called after four and a half innings, with a 3-0 Wind Surge final score. Wosinski's fifth gave him his second Double-A save.

POSTGAME NOTES

The game began with a 28-minute rain delay and ended after a second 42-minute rain delay.

The game was the shortest of the year for Wichita at 1 hour and 59 minutes

Kala'i Rosario is the first Wind Surge hitter to reach 20 doubles in 2025.

John Klein records the second four-inning win for a Wichita starter after accomplishing the feat on April 19 @ Tulsa.

