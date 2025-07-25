Rincon Dominates, But Birds Blanked by Drillers

July 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

TULSA, OK - Hancel Rincon struck out eight and allowed only one hit over six scoreless innings, but the Tulsa Drillers rallied for three runs in the eighth and blanked the Springfield Cardinals, 3-0, on Friday night at ONEOK Field. Springfield has now dropped three of the first four games of the six-game series in Tulsa.

DECISIONS:

W: Robinson Ortiz (3-0)

L: Luis Gastelum (2-3)

NOTES:

- Rincon retired the first 12 batters of the game and did not allow a hit until the fifth inning. He made 78 pitches.

- Cardinals pitching has allowed just five earned runs over the first four games of the series.

- The loss marked the fifth time the Cardinals have been shut out this season.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (16-9, 59-35) at Tulsa (13-12, 39-55)

- Saturday, July 26, 7 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field

- LHP Ixan Henderson vs. RHP Chris Campos

- Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







