Rincon Dominates, But Birds Blanked by Drillers
July 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
TULSA, OK - Hancel Rincon struck out eight and allowed only one hit over six scoreless innings, but the Tulsa Drillers rallied for three runs in the eighth and blanked the Springfield Cardinals, 3-0, on Friday night at ONEOK Field. Springfield has now dropped three of the first four games of the six-game series in Tulsa.
DECISIONS:
W: Robinson Ortiz (3-0)
L: Luis Gastelum (2-3)
NOTES:
- Rincon retired the first 12 batters of the game and did not allow a hit until the fifth inning. He made 78 pitches.
- Cardinals pitching has allowed just five earned runs over the first four games of the series.
- The loss marked the fifth time the Cardinals have been shut out this season.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (16-9, 59-35) at Tulsa (13-12, 39-55)
- Saturday, July 26, 7 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field
- LHP Ixan Henderson vs. RHP Chris Campos
- Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
Texas League Stories from July 25, 2025
- Travs Walk-off with 10th Inning Rally - Arkansas Travelers
- Drillers Win Behind Pitching and Late Rally - Tulsa Drillers
- Midland Crashes San Antonio's Early Offensive Party on Used Car Night - San Antonio Missions
- Wichita Shuts out Frisco in Rain-Shortened Affair - Wichita Wind Surge
- Walters' Two-RBI Night Highlights One-Run Amarillo Victory - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Riders Topped by Wind Surge in Rain-Shortened Contest - Frisco RoughRiders
- Rincon Dominates, But Birds Blanked by Drillers - Springfield Cardinals
- Bullpen Perfect for Nats in 3-0 Win Thursday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- RoughRiders Launch "Texas Sport for Healing Fund", National Auction to Support Hill Country Flood Relief - Frisco RoughRiders
- Drillers Score Two Late Runs to Walk-Off Cardinals - Tulsa Drillers
- Cardinals Fall in Low-Scoring Extra-Innings Contest - Springfield Cardinals
- Sanabria's Homer Not Enough as RockHounds Ground Flying Chanclas 2-1 - San Antonio Missions
- Travs Tripped by Naturals - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.