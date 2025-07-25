Mayer Marvelous in Relief, Soddies Hang on for Win

July 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks mounted a bases-loaded threat in the ninth but dropped Friday's contest to Amarillo, 4-3, before 4,794 fans at Whataburger Field.

In his second rehab start with Corpus Christi, Spencer Arrighetti made 62 pitches over 3 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out a pair.

Bryce Mayer was outstanding in relief of Arrighetti, dispatching 15 of the 16 while striking out four.

Jeron Williams helped the Hooks even the score at two in the third by doubling into the left-field corner. Orlando Martinez capped the two-run rally with a two-out, two-strike RBI single into right field.

With CC trailing by a run in the ninth, Trevor Austin laced a two-bagger into left field to start the frame. Wes Clarke and Zach Cole drew free passes to push the potential winning run into scoring position but right-fielder Gavin Conticello's ended the game with a terrific sliding catch in foul ground.







Texas League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.