Bullpen Perfect for Nats in 3-0 Win Thursday

July 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (12-12, 45-48) took down the Arkansas Travelers (13-11, 48-45) Thursday night with a 3-0 win, with Shane Panzini going 4.1 scoreless frames while allowing three walks and four hits with his six strikeouts. Nate Ackenhausen, Hunter Owen, and A.J. Causey combined to throw the final 4.2 innings without allowing a run, hit, or walk while striking out five. The series continues on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, AR.

The game was scoreless until the top of the fourth when Javier Vaz grounded into a force play with the bases loaded. Gavin Cross came around to score as Vaz hustled to first to stay out of a double play, making it a 1-0 game.

NWA came back for more in the eighth inning with Cross at the plate this time. Carson Roccaforte walked with one out and stole second, setting up Cross to single to right, scoring Roccaforte to extend the lead. Brett Squires singled to left, moving Cross to second, and Squires and Cross executed a successful double steal. Isan Diaz walked to load the bases, and Vaz lifted a sac fly to left, driving in Cross to make it a 3-0 game.

With the bullpen holding up their end, the Naturals went on to win 3-0 and got back to .500 in the second half, while winning their first Thursday game of the season.

The two teams continue their series on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, AR.







Texas League Stories from July 25, 2025

