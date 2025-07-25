Midland Crashes San Antonio's Early Offensive Party on Used Car Night

SAN ANTONIO - Despite the offense appearing to shift things into scoring gear with four early runs, the Midland RockHounds (12-13, 51-43) came back to snatch an 8-4 win away from the San Antonio Missions (11-14, 50-44). A 4-1 lead and five solid innings for starter Victor Lizarraga let the Missions enter cruise control for a bit, but Midland again provided plenty of speed bumps.

After a scoreless first, the Missions' offense took control of the wheel in the second against Midland starter Yunior Tur. Kai Murphy doubled in Devin Ortiz before Jacob Campbell snuck a jam-shot passed first that drove in a pair of runs and gave San Antonio a 3-0 lead.

Midland threatened to punch back after a couple of errors brought the tying-run to the plate in the third, but Lizarraga forced Shane McGuire to fly out, parking the trouble. The RockHounds then loaded the bases in the fourth, but Lizarraga limited the damage to just a Lyle Lin RBI groundout, so San Antonio still led 3-1.

Romeo Sanabria scratched that run right back with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. This forced Tur to leave the game, and Stevie Emanuels ended the frame, but the Missions' advantage grew to 4-1.

When Lizarraga completed his evening, Kevin Kopps answered the call to the bullpen. For Lizarraga, it became his first time through five full innings since June 7, also against Midland.

Kopps hit the first two men he faced, and they both scooted into scoring position on a wild pitch. Lin drove in another on a groundout, and it looked like Drew Swift followed up with an RBI single, but Murphy came charging in to field the single to center and sped a throw home to gun down Clark Elliott. Halter, however, followed up with a single that did score Swift. J.B. Wendelken entered to finish the frame, but Midland pulled within 4-3.

Wendelken quickly swerved through the seventh, but he crashed into the RockHounds' bats in the eighth. A leadoff walk by Elliott and double by Perez put Midland in the driver's seat, and Swift accelerated Midland's comeback by singling into left. Perez and Elliott both scored, catapulting the Rockhounds ahead 5-4. Wendelken walked two more, loading the bases and forcing Ryan Och to take over. The lefty struck out McGuire, but Euribiel Angeles cleared the bags with a double to expand Midland's lead to 8-4.

Midland's bullpen used their new edge and held it thanks to Emanuels, former Mission C.D. Pelham and Micah Dallas. Dallas walked two Missions to begin the ninth, but a 5-4-3 double play ended up leading the way to securing Midland's 8-4 win.

San Antonio continues their six-game series against the Midland RockHounds Saturday night with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Lefty Jagger Haynes (3-2, 4.04) takes the mound for San Antonio while righty Blake Beers (1-2, 3.23) goes for Midland.







