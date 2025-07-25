RoughRiders Launch "Texas Sport for Healing Fund", National Auction to Support Hill Country Flood Relief

July 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - Texas Sport for Healing Fund a national online auction featuring over 150 pieces of rare sports memorabilia from more than 80 sports teams and players.

This fund will support both immediate relief efforts and long-term recovery for the communities directly impacted by the flooding. The auction will close on Friday, August 8 and all auction proceeds will support the Texas Sport for Healing Fund.

The following organizations, including representatives from multiple professional sports leagues in Texas, have come together to provide the initial funding:

Austin FC

Austin Marathon

Austin Spurs

Bryson DeChambeau Foundation

Cleburne Railroaders

Circuit of The Americas

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Stars

Dallas Trinity FC

Dallas Wings Community Foundation

El Paso Locomotive FC

Faith Fight Finish Foundation

FC Dallas

Frisco RoughRiders

Houston Astros

Houston Dynamo

Houston Dash Houston Rockets

Houston SaberCats

Houston Texans

Hunt Sports Group

The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation

Just Keep Livin' Foundation

LOVB Austin

LOVB Houston

Meredith and Scottie Scheffler

NBA Foundation NBA Players Association

Nolan Ryan Foundation

PBR Austin Gamblers

PBR Texas Rattlers

Round Rock Express

REV Entertainment

San Antonio FC

San Antonio Missions

San Antonio Spurs

Texas Legends

Texas Rangers

Texas Stars

The US Tennis Association

This investment will better the lives of those affected by the flooding by providing long-term improvements such as access to mental health resources, community programming and the creation of safe places where young people can come together and heal from tragedy. Collectively, these teams have already contributed over $6.3 million to flood relief efforts to date, with funds going to support various organizations including the Texas Sport for Healing Fund. Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is managing the fund in conjunction with San Antonio Area Foundation (SAF). A panel of representatives from the founding teams will work collaboratively with SAF, alongside Central Texas community partners and local organizations on the ground, to routinely evaluate and identify additional recipients as needs evolve.

National Auction Live Now

multi-franchise auction to drive visibility and support to the cause, featuring sports memorabilia and merchandise donated by over 80 teams. Teams from across the country, spanning a wide range of professional leagues, have donated over 150 items to the auction such as game tickets, autographed sports equipment, jerseys, game balls and more to be added in the coming days, as a show of the national sports industry's solidarity and support for the Texas community in this time of need. All proceeds from the auction will go directly to the Texas Sport for Healing Fund.

About Texas Sport for Healing

Members of the Texas national professional sports communities have joined efforts to form the "Texas Sport for Healing Fund." The fund will provide long-term support for Texas communities directly impacted by tragedy throughout the state by investing in the needs of youth and families who have been most affected. Together, we are Texas Strong.







