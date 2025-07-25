Drillers Score Two Late Runs to Walk-Off Cardinals

Kole Myers of the Tulsa Drillers receives a hero's welcome

Tulsa, OK - For the second consecutive game on Thursday, the Tulsa Drillers and the Springfield Cardinals battled in another well-pitched game. After the Cardinals scored their only run in the fifth, the Drillers Kole Myers played a big role in both of the Drillers run. He scored their first run in the eighth inning and knocked in the game-winning second run in the tenth as Tulsa rallied to defeat the Cardinals 2-1 at ONEOK Field.

The win was the third this season when trailing after seven innings and the first one at ONEOK Field. It was also the seventh walk-off win by the Drillers this season as Tulsa evened the series at two wins each in the six-game series.

Tulsa had lefty Jackson Ferris on the mound to begin Thursday's game, and he held Springfield off the scoreboard through the first four innings.

The Redbirds finally broke through to score the opening run in the fifth inning. Following a two-out walk and a stolen base from Cardinals left fielder Darlin Moquete, Noah Mendlinger reached safely on a ground ball to first baseman Kendall Simmons, who made a diving backhanded catch on the foul line. During the play, Moquete raced around third base and beat Simmons' throw home to give Springfield the 1-0 lead.

Opposite of Ferris was southpaw Pete Hansen, who stymied Tulsa's offense by holding the Drillers to four hits over 6.1 scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

The Drillers finally broke through in the eighth to score their first run in their last 17 innings. With one out, Myers tripled to deep center field, which set up Kyle Nevin for his sacrifice fly that tied the game at 1-1.

After Tulsa reliever Jeisson Cabrera retired the side in the top of the ninth, the Drillers had a chance to win the game in regulation in the bottom half. Two walks and a catcher's interference loaded the bases with one out, but two strikeouts followed to end the Drillers threat.

Cabrera returned in the tenth and quickly struck out the first two hitters he faced. Following a walk, Tulsa turned to trusted closer Antonio Knowles to record the final out of the inning to keep the game tied.

Myers quickly ended the game as he led off the Drillers half of the tenth. On a 1-2 count, Myers singled to center to score placed runner Taylor Young from second base to give the Drillers their second one-run win of the series.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The victory for the Drillers was their first via a walk off since May 16 when they defeated Wichita 6-5 in ten innings.

*The 2-1 final was the Drillers fourth in the last five games that were decided by one run. Tulsa is now 4-3 in one-run games in July and 17-14 for the season.

*Ferris' night ended after he recorded two outs in the sixth inning. He worked around a season-high eight hits and allowed only one run and two walks with six strikeouts.

*Newell stole three bases in the game to set a new career high. In two seasons with the Drillers, he has never been caught stealing, going a perfect 20-20.

*Reliever Carson Hobbs made his Double-A debut after being added to the Drillers roster the day before. He recorded five outs and struck out one in his scoreless debut.

* Knowles was credited with the win by recording the last out in top of the tenth. He has now recorded either a save or a win in eight of his last nine outings.

*Catcher Leonardo Bernal and Cardinals manager Patrick Anderson were both ejected by home plate umpire Spencer Kim with one out in the bottom of the first inning.

*Two Tulsa hitters increased offensive streaks in the game. Ezequiel Pagan reached base with a hit in the third inning to increase his on-base streak to straight 12 games. The base knock also increased his hitting streak to seven consecutive games. Newell earned a leadoff single in the seventh inning to raise his on-base streak to ten straight games.

UP NEXT

The Drillers and Cardinals will play the fourth game of their six-game series at ONEOK Field on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Springfield - RHP Hancel Rincon (3-2, 3.96 ERA)

Tulsa - LHP Luke Fox (Double-A Debut 3-3, 2.96 ERA in High-A)

