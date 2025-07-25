Riders Topped by Wind Surge in Rain-Shortened Contest

July 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kansas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Wichita Wind Surge 3-0 after five innings in a rain-shortened game on Friday night from Equity Bank Park.

Wichita (13-12, 50-44) jumped on top in the bottom of the second when Ricardo Olivar ripped an RBI single to take a 1-0. Ben Ross then hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth, extending the Wind Surge lead to 3-0.

In the top of the fifth, Jacob Wosinski worked a scoreless inning to earn the eventual save. After the game's second rain delay, the contest was called with enough innings for an official game.

Wichita starter John Klein (7-5) earned the victory, allowing no runs on three hits with five strikeouts over five innings. Frisco (9-16, 47-46) starter David Davalillo (1-2) took the loss, yielding three runs while whiffing four across four innings.

Notes to Know:

-The final time of game was one hour and 59 minutes with a one hour, 10 minute delay.

-Cam Cauley has hit safely in 15 of 18 games in July, batting .295 (23-for-79) during the month.

-Albeit four innings, Davalillo threw his first Minor League complete game, Frisco's first of the season.

Frisco and Wichita meet again at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 26th from Equity Bank Park. RoughRiders RHP Jose Corniell (0-0, 0.00) duels against Wind Surge LHP Connor Prielipp (0-4, 3.21).

