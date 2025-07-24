Joc Pederson Expected to Rehab with Frisco

WICHITA, Kansas - Texas Rangers outfielder Joc Pederson is slated to rehab with the Frisco RoughRiders at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, July 24th when the RoughRiders face the WIchita Wind Surge (Twins affiliate) from Equity Bank Park.

With Texas, Pederson posted a .507 OPS with two homers and five RBI's in 46 games before being placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hand fracture on May 25th. In his last 17 games before the injury, he hit .216/.431/.432/.864 with two homers and five RBI's, drawing 13 walks to just seven strikeouts.

The Rangers signed Pederson as a free agent on December 30th, 2024, marking his first stint with an American League team. In 2024 with Arizona, he batted a career-best .275 with 23 homers and 64 RBI's.

The 33-year-old was a National League All-Star with San Francisco in 2022 and Los Angeles (NL) in 2015. Pederson helped the Dodgers to the 2020 World Series title then the Atlanta Braves to a championship the next season, becoming the ninth player in MLB history to win consecutive World Series titles with different teams.

Since 2015, he has totaled 211 home runs and six 20-homer seasons, tied for ninth most among National Leaguers in that span.

The Palo Alto, California native was an 11th round pick by the Dodgers in 2010 out of Palo Alto High School. Pederson played seven seasons for the Dodgers, the same team his father Stu Pederson played for in 1985.

