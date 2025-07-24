Wind Surge Rally for Late Win over RoughRiders

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge scored six late runs in a 6-5 victory over the Frisco RoughRiders at Equity Bank Park. The Wind Surge tally their 23rd come-from-behind win in 2025.

Tucker Mitchell scored on an infield error after a single to left by Major League rehabber Joc Pederson in the top of the third. Pederson crossed the plate ahead of an inning-ending 9-6 outfield assist from Kala'i Rosario to Kaelen Culpepper to make the score 2-0 Frisco through two and a half. C.J. Culpepper gave up just those two runs (one earned) over three innings with three hits, a walk, and three strikeouts in his start.

Ricky Castro was lights out following Culpepper. He gave up just two hits and a walk with three strikeouts over four innings.

Jose Salas got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give Wichita their first run after the stretch in the seventh. Two more runs came across on an infield hit by Jorel Ortega, with a throwing error afterward giving the Wind Surge their first lead of the night at 3-2.

Cam Cauley hit a two-run home run to give the RoughRiders their lead to start the eighth, but Wichita followed with their second straight three-run frame, as a pair of RBI doubles by Rosario and Ben Ross and a fielder's choice from Nate Baez gave the Wind Surge a new 6-4 advantage.

Josh Hatcher brought Frisco within one on a two-out RBI single to right in the top of the ninth, then Kyler Fedko completed an unassisted putout at first to end the game with a 6-5 winner for Wichita. Kade Bragg picks up the win in his Wind Surge debut, surrendering two runs on a hit with a walk and three strikeouts out of the bullpen. Cole Percival added his second save after finishing the game in the ninth.

POSTGAME NOTES

Tonight marked the first game in Wind Surge franchise history that got moved up ahead of its original start time.

Joc Pederson began a Major League Rehab Assignment tonight with the RoughRiders.

Wichita had five different men in their lineup get at least a hit or an RBI.

The Wind Surge are 3-1 this year in the Turbo Tubs uniforms.

Wichita has scored five or more runs in 15 of their last 16 wins.

