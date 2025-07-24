Squires Triple Lifts Nats to 3-2 Win in 11 Innings

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Brett Squires' RBi triple in the 11th inning helped the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (11-12, 44-48) to a 3-2 win in extra innings over the Arkansas Travelers (13-10, 48-44) Wednesday night. The two teams continue their series Thursday at 6:35 PM CT at Dickey-Stephens Park.

The Naturals started the scoring in the top of the first. Javier Vaz led off the game with a single and, with one out, Gavin Cross singled to right, moving Vaz to third. Cross stole second base, and a wild pitch brought home Vaz to make it a 1-0 game. Squires stepped up to the plate and singled to right, driving in Cross to give the Naturals a 2-0 edge.

Hogan Windish homered in the third and Caleb Cali doubled in a run in the fourth to tie the game. The Naturals and Travelers traded zeroes the rest of the night, forcing extra innings.

The go-ahead run for the Naturals was stranded at third in the top of the 10th, but Cruz Noriega shut down the Travs offense in the bottom of the frame. The game progressed to the 11th, where Vaz started the inning at second and Carson Roccaforte, who made his AA debut, doubled to right. The knock moved Vaz to third. After a double play, Squires lined a triple to left, scoring Roccaforte and giving NWA the lead.

Noriega got a 1-2-3 bottom of the frame, stranding the tying run at second to close out a 3-2 victory.

