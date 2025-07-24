Sullivan & Pecko Head Runaway Win

July 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Joseph Sullivan homered for the second consecutive night as part of a four-RBI day while Ethan Pecko struck out six over five shutout frames as the Hooks rolled to a 11-0 triumph before 3,793 fans Thursday night at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi has won four of its last six, averaging seven runs per game since the all-star break.

The Hooks broke through with six with the third, sending 10 men to bat. Sullivan, who went deep for his first Double-A hit on Wednesday, smoked a two-run blast to right to start the scoring.

Sullivan finished a triple shy of the cycle, recording an RBI single in the fourth and a run-scoring double in the eighth.

Garret Guillemette, who plated a pair on the evening, and Jeron Williams also had three knocks to help fuel a 14-hit output for the ballclub.

Orlando Martinez reached base three times, going 2-for-4, to up his batting average to .310 in 22 games as a Hook.

Pecko, scattered four hits and one walk over his 79-pitch performance, has permitted only one run over 10 combined innings over his last two starts. The 22-year-old right-hander owns a 1.82 ERA in five outings since the start of July.







