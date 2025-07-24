Soddies Sunk by Corpus Christi in Thursday Shutout

July 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX. -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (45-48) fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks (33-59), 11-0, on Thursday evening at Whataburger Field. A six-run third inning paced the Hooks' offense, while three Corpus Christi arms combined for a five-hit shutout.

Jose Cabrera struck out the first four Hooks he faced, racking up five total through two shutout innings.

In the third inning, Corpus Christi flipped the script and scored first for the third straight game. Joseph Sullivan hit his second homer in as many games, a two-run shot to right to start the scoring. Zach Cole followed later in the frame with a two-run double down the first base line to make it 4-0, before an RBI groundout and passed ball made it 6-0 Hooks.

The hosts added another crooked number in the fourth inning, growing their lead with three runs on four hits to own a 9-0 advantage.

A bright spot for the Soddies was Amarillo reliever Casey Anderson. The right hander tossed three scoreless frames and struck out six in his Double-A debut. At one point, the Salt Lake City, Utah, native punched out five consecutive Hooks, including all three hitters in the sixth inning.

Corpus Christi scored twice in the eighth to push the lead to 11-0, before concluding the contest on a game-ending 5-4-3 double play.

The series rolls into the weekend with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch scheduled for Friday evening. Tomorrow's probables are RHP Roman Angelo (2-8, 5.88) and RHP Spencer Arrighetti (0-0, 0.00 - rehab assignment).

POSTGAME NOTES

HIP HIP JOSE: Today's shortstop Jose Fernandez has been on a tear post-All-Star Break...in the six games since the break, the Venezuelan is batting a league-leading .391 (9-for-23) with six RBI and has 15 total bases...he is tied for the Texas League lead in hits since the resumption.

DYNAMIC DEBUT: Reliever Casey Anderson made his Double-A debut with three scoreless innings and six strikeouts tonight...his six punchouts are tied for the most all-time by a reliever in his Amarillo debut, while his three innings is tied for third among Soddie relief debut appearances.







Texas League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.