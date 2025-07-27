Soddies Hook Corpus Christi in Sunday Finale

July 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (48-48) defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks (33-62), 6-4, on Sunday night at Whataburger Field. Multiple strong offensive efforts lead the way as Amarillo takes the series in Corpus Christi, four games to two.

Manuel Pena led off the ballgame with a base knock and was followed by Tommy Troy who collected a single of his own to open play this evening. Pena would come around to score later in the inning on a two-out single flared into center off the bat of Ryan Waldschmidt to plate the first run of the night.

With the bases chucked, Caleb Roberts added a line drive base hit to kick off his night at the dish to bring two runs across, giving Amarillo the early 3-0 lead by the end of the first.

In his second start since being reinstated from the injured list, Avery Short worked into the third inning without allowing a run on only one hit. His evening on the hill came to an end after 46 pitches with two away in the third. The lefty struck out a total of three Corpus Christi batters.

Amarillo posted a two-run frame in the fifth that started with Troy drawing a walk and eventually scoring on Waldschmidt's second RBI single of the night. J.J. D'Orazio came to the plate with two away and the bases juiced and was hit by a pitch to bring home the fifth Sod Poodles run.

A Corpus Christi two-out rally in the home half of the fifth allowed Trevor Austin to draw a bases-loaded walk that got the Hooks on the board to make it a 5-1 ballgame.

After the first two men reached first in the seventh for Amarillo, Roberts drove in his third run of the game on a sacrifice fly to center to extend the Sod Poodles lead back to five. The Hooks countered by having their first two batters reach base in the bottom of the seventh via walks. With two outs and Garret Guillemette at the plate, the Corpus Christi catcher belted a three-run blast to left-center, cutting the deficit to two.

It was Zane Russell who came on to pitch for Amarillo in the ninth. The righty retired the Hooks in order to secure the 6-4 Sod Poodles win Sunday, clinching the series victory.

The Soddies return back to HODGETOWN to take on the Wichita Wind Surge with the six-game set slated to begin at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday night. Neither side has announced a probable starter.

POSTGAME NOTES

TROY STORY: Amarillo's second baseman logged a three-hit night in the finale as Tommy Troy went 3-for-4 at the dish with two runs and two stolen bases...he is the only Sod Poodle this season to have a 3+ hit, 2+ SB game, doing so once before on July 5 against Midland...he is also one of only three players in the Texas League this year to have multiple games with that line.

WHERE'S WALDY?: Going 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI tonight was Ryan Waldschmidt ...marks his first game as a Sod Poodle with a multi-hit and multi-RBI effort in the same contest

ONE AT A TIME: Amarillo strung together 10 hits in the win, all of which were singles..there have been six occurrences this season of a Texas League team tallying double-digit hits without a single knock going for extra-bases...the Sod Poodles are the only team to win two such games.







