Zavala Goes Yard, Frisco Drops Series Finale to Wichita

July 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kansas - The Frisco RoughRiders were clipped by the Wichita Wind Surge 6-4 on Sunday afternoon from Equity Bank Park.

Wichita (15-12, 52-44) jumped on top in the bottom of the first when Andrew Cossetti swatted a three-run home run to take a 3-0 lead.

Frisco (9-17, 47-48) then answered in the top of the second on Aaron Zavala's lead-off homer, trimming the lead to 3-1.

In the bottom of the second, Kyler Fedko lifted a sacrifice fly, padding the Wind Surge lead to 4-1. Cossetti then bashed his second long ball of the game in the bottom of the sixth, stretching the lead to 5-1.

The RoughRiders pulled closer in the top of the seventh when Ian Moller blooped a two-run single and scored on a wild pitch, shaving the lead to 5-4.

In the top of the eighth, Kala'i Rosario hit a solo homer to lift Wichita in front 6-4.

Wind Surge reliever Cole Percival worked a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

Wichita reliever John Stankiewicz (2-4) received the win, working two shutout innings. Frisco starter Ben Anderson (4-5) took the loss, yiedling four runs over five frames.

Notes to Know:

-Wichita took five out of six games in the series.

-Zavala's nine home runs are his most since 2022 with High-A Hickory and Frisco.

-RHP Gerardo Carrillo pitched a scoreless inning, extending his streak to nine-straight scoreless outings.

The RoughRiders return home for six games versus the San Antonio Missions (Padres affiliate) starting at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29th from Riders Field.







