Springfield Drops Finale in Tulsa

July 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







TULSA, OK - The Springfield Cardinals fell to the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday 3-2. Despite solid pitching, the Cardinals drop four of six games to the Dodgers affiliate.

DECISIONS:

W: Carson Hobbs (1-0)

L: Austin Love (5-1)

SV: Antonio Knowles (10)

NOTES:

Springfield scored twice in the first two innings but failed to score after that.

From the third inning through the end of the game, the Cardinals had just two base runners (one walk and one hit).

Brycen Mautz threw 68 pitches in four strong innings on the mound. He allowed just one run on three hits with three strikeouts and a walk.

Mautz has surrendered two or fewer earned runs in 12 of his last 13 games.

UP NEXT:

Tuesday, July 29, 7:05 PM. CT at Hammons Field vs Arkansas Travelers

Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday

Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







