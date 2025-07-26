Ixan Henderson Dazzles Again in Cardinals' Win

July 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

TULSA, OK - Springfield Cardinals ace Ixan Henderson turned in another gem on Saturday night in Tulsa, going 5.2 innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts. The Cardinals won 4-1 to set up a potential series split on Sunday.

DECISIONS:

W: Ixan Henderson (7-4)

L: Chris Campos

SV: Ricardo Velez (2)

NOTES:

Ixan Henderson allowed just one run on a solo home run in the second inning. He faced the minimum four times in the game.

The Cardinals scored three times in the fourth inning thanks to four straight two-out hits. Darlin Moquete brought in a pair with a single to cap the inning.

After the three-run fourth inning, the Cardinals did not have a base runner. Tulsa retired the final sixteen straight batters.

UP NEXT:

Sunday, July 27, 12 PM. CT at ONEOK Field vs Tulsa Drillers

LHP Brycen Mautz (3-2, 3.54) vs RHP Patrick Copen (0-2, 2.29)

Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







