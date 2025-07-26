Vaz, Roccaforte Power Offense in Extra Inning Loss Friday

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS - Javier Vaz and Carson Roccaforte each had three hits, including two doubles, but it wasn't enough in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (12-13, 45-49) 5-4 loss in 10 innings to the Arkansas Travelers (14-11, 49-45) Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. The two teams play the penultimate game of the series on Sunday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Naturals scored the first run of the game in support of starter Steven Zobac in the third inning. With two outs, Vaz doubled to left but Travs' left fielder, Jared Sundstrom, had trouble with the ball and it rolled into the corner. Vaz ran around the bases in a flash, just beating the relay to the plate to make it a 1-0 game.

The Travs tied the game in the fifth on an errant throw, but the Naturals took the lead back in the sixth. Brett Squires hit a ground ball to first, but Vaz scored to give the Naturals back the lead, 2-1. It lasted until the bottom of the seventh when Brock Rodden singled home Blake Rambush to tie the game, and it stayed that way to force extra innings.

With two outs and Omar Hernandez, the placed runner, standing at third, Vaz ripped his second double of the night to left field. Roccaforte followed up with a line drive to right-center, scoring Vaz to give NWA a 4-2 cushion.

In the bottom of the 10th, the Travelers took the game. Caden Monke started off the frame with a walk, and Bill Knight singled to center to load the bases. Lazaro Montes hit a sac fly to center, scoring Rodden from third to make it a one-run game while Michael Arroyo moved into third, representing the tying run. Monke threw a wild pitch to score the tying run, and Nick Raposo played hero, singling on the 10th pitch of his at-bat to score Knight and give the Travelers a walk-off win to even the series.

