Walcott Blasts Homer, RoughRiders Edged by Wind Surge

July 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







WICHITA, Kansas - The Frisco RoughRiders were edged by the Wichita Wind Surge 3-2 on Saturday night from Equity Bank Park.

Wichita (14-12, 51-44) struck first in the bottom of the third when Kala'i Rosario plated Ben Ross on a fielding error to take a 1-0 lead. The Wind Surge then added on in the bottom of the fifth on a Walker Jenkins sacrifice fly, expanding the lead to 2-0.

In the top of the seventh, Sebastian Walcott drilled a solo home run to pull Frisco (9-17, 47-47) to within a 2-1 deficit. Wichita then answered in the bottom of the seventh when Kaelen Culpepper stole third and scored on a throwing error, extending the lead to 3-1.

Frisco pulled closer in the top of the eighth when Alejandro Osuna corked an RBI single to pull within a 3-2 margin.

After Josh Hatcher singled with one out in the top of the ninth, the Riders brought the go-ahead run to the plate twice. But Wichita reliever Mike Paredes struck out Aaron Zavala to notch the three-inning save.

Wind Surge reliever Joel Cesar (3-3) picked up the win, spinning 1.2 scoreless innings. Frisco starter Jose Corniell (0-1) took the loss, allowing just one unearned run.

Notes to Know:

-Walcott sits at a career-high 11 home runs, matching his 2024 total in 37 fewer games.

-Cauley tallied his 26th multi-hit game of the season and paces the club with 85 hits.

Frisco and Wichita close the series at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, July 27th from Equity Bank Park. RoughRiders RHP Ben Anderson (4-4, 4.48) squares off against Wind Surge RHP Darren Bowen (2-5, 5.22).

Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.







Texas League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.