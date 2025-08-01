Davalillo, Pitching Staff Down San Antonio in 3-1 Victory
August 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders topped the San Antonio Missions 3-1 on Friday night from Riders Field.
San Antonio (13-18, 52-48) jumped in front in the top of the third when Francisco Acuña drew a bases-loaded walk to take a 1-0 lead.
Frisco (12-19, 50-49) then tied the game in the bottom of the fifth when Abimelec Ortiz pummeled an RBI single to deadlock the game at one.
In the bottom of the sixth, Ian Moller smashed a go-ahead, RBI double and then scored on a wild pitch, pushing the RoughRiders lead to 3-1.
Frisco reliever Gerardo Carrillo worked a scoreless ninth inning to nail down his fourth save.
Riders reliever Ryan Lobus (3-3) earned the win while Joey Danielson notched his first Double-A hold. Missions reliever Jose Geraldo (2-2) sustained the loss, yielding two runs in 1.1 innings.
RoughRiders starter David Davalillo allowed one run while whiffing four across 5.2 frames, his longest outing with Frisco.
Notes to Know:
-Carrillo has pitched 11-straight outings without allowing an earned run.
-Since July 13th, Ortiz paces the Texas League with a .442 batting average, 14 RBI's, .865 slugging percentage and 1.329 OPS.
-Frisco leads Double-A and ranks tied for third in Minor League Baseball with 31 saves.
The RoughRiders and Missions battle at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, August 2nd from Riders Field. Frisco RHP Jose Corniell (0-1, 0.00) tussles against a San Antonio starter yet to be announced.
August 2nd is Frisco Corny Dogs with the NTX Fair & Rodeo sponsored by Avondale Dealerships in addition to Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Canes.
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.
