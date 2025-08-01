Travs Pitch Past Cards

August 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springfield, MO - Adam Seminaris worked a strong five innings and three relievers combined for four innings of shutout baseball as the Arkansas Travelers held off the Springfield Cardinals, 4-2 on Thursday night. The Travs struck early with a pair of first inning runs and led the entirety of the game with Seminaris earning the victory. He scattered seven hits and a walk over five frames with four strikeouts for his first win in over a month. Jason Ruffcorn (IP), Charlie Beilenson (2 IP) and Nick Davila (IP) combined to close it out. Brock Rodden and Michael Arroyo had three hits each while Lazaro Montes posted two hits and drove in two runs.

Moments That Mattered

* The first four hitters of the game all rattled off base hits and the Travs had the lead before making an out.

* Springfield got on the board in the fourth cutting the Travs lead to one and had the bases loaded with one out but Seminaris got the next two hitters without any further damage to preserve the lead.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Brock Rodden: 3-5, 2 runs, 2B, SB

* 2B Michael Arroyo: 3-5, run

News and Notes

* Arroyo netted three-plus hits for the first time in Double-A.

* Davila has recorded a save in each of his past two outings.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with righty Dylan File (6-3, 4.91) making the start for Arkansas against lefty Ixan Henderson (7-4, 2.37). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.