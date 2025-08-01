Wichita Falls Against Amarillo

August 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, Texas - Kala'i Rosario hit his 14th home run of the season in a 3-1 defeat for the Wichita Wind Surge against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at HODGETOWN. Despite scoring the game's first run, the Wind Surge drop their fourth game in a row.

On the sixth pitch of the ballgame, Rosario lifted a solo home run, his 14th of the year, out to left center to give Wichita an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

Manuel Pena yanked a two-run single to right field to put Amarillo up in the bottom of the second inning.

Logan Whitaker made his Double-A debut out of the bullpen following Wind Surge starter Connor Prielipp, and he put up a great effort to maintain the one-run game with two and one-third innings of scoreless baseball. The righthander gave up two hits and struck out a pair of hitters.

Pena came through yet again this week on an RBI single to center for a 3-1 Sod Poodles lead in the home half of the sixth. Jake Rucker and Jorel Ortega would turn an inning-ending 4-3 double play to keep the game within two runs.

Despite Jacob Wosinski and Kade Bragg retiring six straight across the seventh and eighth innings, Wichita could not put a man past second base and fell 3-1 for their fourth consecutive loss.

Prielipp took his fifth loss of the season after giving up two earned runs over two and two-thirds innings with four hits and two walks alongside two strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES

Kala'i Rosario is the new active team leader in home runs (14).

Logan Whitaker throws two and one-third scoreless innings in his Double-A debut.

Rubel Cespedes records his 18th multi-hit game of the season.

Connor Prielipp records a pickoff.

Wind Surge broadcaster Tim Grubbs made his MLB debut on the air with the Minnesota Twins Radio Network tonight in Cleveland.

Wichita continues the series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles at HODGETOWN on August 2 at 7:05 PM. The Wind Surge return to Equity Bank Park for a series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals beginning August 5.







