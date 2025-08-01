Endersby Tosses Gem En Route to Seventh Straight Amarillo Victory

August 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (52-48) defeated the Wichita Wind Surge (52-48), 3-1, on Friday night at HODGETOWN. Only a trio of runs were needed and all came from the Amarillo second baseman to secure the seventh straight win for the Soddies.

Jimmy Endersby got two quick outs to open play as the Amarillo starter before Kala'i Rosario belted a solo homer to left-center to put Wichita on the board in the first inning.

Back-to-back doubles led off the home half of the second with Christian Cerda and Caleb Roberts collecting the two-baggers to put runners on second and third. After the next two Soddies were retired, Manuel Pena clutched up with a two-run single to right to give Amarillo the lead.

Wichita's second baseman had drawn a two-out walk in the top of the second and that was the final runner to reach base against Endersby until the sixth as the righty set down the next 11 batters in a row. Kala'i Rosario walked to break up the streak, but the Soddies righty was able to finish off his sixth inning of one-run ball, bringing his strikeout total to five for the evening in the process.

The Sod Poodles tacked on another in the bottom of the sixth courtesy of Pena's second RBI single of the night, bringing home Ivan Melendez to scratch the third Amarillo run of the evening.

A bullpen trio of Jhosmer Alvarez, Zane Russell, and Landon Sims took over the final three innings of the night to keep the visitors at one run. Sims earned his eighth save of the year to finish off the 3-1 Soddies seventh straight win, giving them 20 victories in the second half.

The Sod Poodles are back in action tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Saturday night against the Wind Surge. LHP Avery Short (3-4, 4.08) is scheduled to make the start for Amarillo while Wichita counters with RHP Alejandro Hidalgo (AA Debut).

POSTGAME NOTES

SECOND EFFORT: Tonight's win was Amarillo's 20th to open the second half of this year's Texas League season...they are the first team in the Texas League to reach 20 wins in the second half and it is the quickest any Sod Poodles team has reached 20 wins in either half in club history, doing so in 31 games.

MANNY MANIA: Extending his hit streak to seven games this evening was Manuel Pena as the second baseman drove in three runs amidst a two-hit effort...since June 26, he is batting .359 (37-for-103) with 13 XBH, 24 RBI, a .994 OPS, and 12 multi-hit efforts across 24 games...he has played 15 of those games at HODGETOWN over the timeframe and is batting .413 (26-for-63) with a 1.174 OPS at home.

FREAKY FASTBALL: Twirling a quality start for the Soddies tonight was Jimmy Endersby as the righty tallied six innings, allowing one run on three hits...he improves to 3-2 in his five games with Amarillo this year, posting a 2.48 ERA in those games...he has gone at least five innings in each of his starts and has allowed no more than two runs in any of those games.







