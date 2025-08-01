Frisco Offense Erupts in 12-3 Victory Versus San Antonio

August 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas -The Frisco RoughRiders pushed past the San Antonio Missions 12-3 on Thursday night from Riders Field.

Frisco (11-19, 49-49) roared in front, pounding seven runs in the bottom of the second. Aaron Zavala, Tucker Mitchell and Jax Biggers notched RBI singles before Cam Cauley pelted an RBI double and Abimelec Ortiz drilled a three-run homer, securing a 7-0 lead.

The RoughRiders then added five runs in the bottom of the third. Zavala roped an RBI triple, then Keith Jones II, Biggers, Cauley and Ortiz banged RBI doubles, extending the lead to 12-0.

In the top of the fifth, San Antonio (13-17, 52-47) loaded the bases and Wyatt Hoffman hit into a double play to score Marcos Castañon, cutting the lead to 12-1.

The Missions then tallied two more runs when Hoffman drew a bases-loaded hit by pitch and Devin Ortiz grounded into an RBI fielder's choice, shaving Frisco's lead to 12-3.

RoughRiders reliever Jackson Kelley (1-1) earned the win, pitching two scoreless frames. San Antonio starter Victor Lizarraga (2-8) took the loss, allowing 10 runs on 10 hits. Frisco starter Leandro Lopez coaxed just one earned run while whiffing seven.

Notes to Know:

-Frisco's 12 runs through the first three innings are tied for the most in a game in recorded franchise history during that span. The RoughRiders had previously scored 12 through the first three innings on May 31st, 2017 vs. Northwest Arkansas and July 4th, 2009 vs. Springfield.

-Since July 11th, Ortiz ranks second in Minor League Baseball in batting average (.440), third in OPS (1.362) and fourth in slugging percentage (.880). His three-game homer streak is his longest since August 25th-28th, 2024 with Frisco.

-The RoughRiders went 10-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

San Antonio and Frisco reconvene at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, August 1st from Riders Field. The Riders turn to RHP David Davalillo (1-2, 2.45) against Missions LHP Jagger Haynes (3-2, 4.02).

Promotions include Kickoff to Football Night pres. by Ewing Buick GMC and Fireworks Friday.







