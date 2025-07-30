Ortiz Stays Hot, Frisco Suffers 7-4 Loss to San Antonio

FRISCO - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the San Antonio Missions 7-4 on Wednesday night from Riders Field.

In the top of the first, San Antonio (13-16, 52-46) struck first when Moisés Gómez drilled a two-run homer to take a 2-0 lead. Frisco (10-19, 48-49) then answered in the bottom of the first when Abimelec Ortiz cranked a solo blast, trimming the lead to 2-1.

The Missions expanded their lead in the top of the second when Albert Fabian lifted a sacrifice fly to grab a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Cam Cauley ripped an RBI single to pull the RoughRiders within one. Cauley then attempted to steal second when San Antonio shortstop Francisco Acuña dropped the throw, allowing Luis Mieses to score and tie the game 3-3.

The Missions then recaptured the lead in the top of the sixth when Marcos Castañon clipped an RBI single to pull ahead 4-3. Brandon Valenzuela then hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh and Devin Ortiz added a two-run double in the top of the eighth, propelling the lead to 7-3.

In the bottom of the eighth, Ortiz struck again with an RBI single, cutting San Antonio's lead to 7-4.

San Antonio starter Enmanuel Pinales (6-5) earned the win, allowing three runs over six innings. Frisco reliever Daniel Missaki (0-3) suffered the loss, allowing one run across one inning of work. Missions reliever Tyson Neighbors harnessed the save.

Notes to Know:

-Ortiz has homered in back-to-back games and in four of his last 11 contests.

-LHP Josh Trentadue worked four innings in his first Double-A start, retiring his final nine batters after coaxing three earned runs.

-Cauley paces the team with 27 multi-hit games in 2025.

San Antonio and Frisco meet again at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, July 31st from Riders Field.

