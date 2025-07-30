Travs Nipped by Cards in Opener

July 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield, MO - Springfield's Dakota Harris hit a pair of solo home runs including the go-ahead shot with two out in the bottom of the seventh as the Cardinals took the opening game of the series, 3-2. The Travs led by one run on two occasions but managed just four hits offensively. Michael Morales threw his longest start of the season at 5.2 innings but settled for no decision. Blake Rambusch had two hits and a run batted in while Josh Hood drew three walks, scored two runs and stole a base.

Moments That Mattered

* Rambusch singled home Hood in the top of the fifth to give the Travs their second lead of the night.

* With two out and the tying run at third in the bottom of the sixth, Leonardo Bernal hit a slicing drive to left center that just eluded the glove of a racing Bill Knight to tie the game for Springfield.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Josh Hood: 0-0, 3 BB, 2 runs, SB

* LF Blake Rambusch: 2-3, RBI

* RHP Michael Morales: 5.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, BB, 4 K, HR

News and Notes

* Harris became the second player to hit two homers in a game against the Travs this year joining Jorel Ortega of Wichita (May 18).

* Hood's three walks tied a career high.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with lefty Danny Wirchansky (1-3, 4.82) making the start for Arkansas against lefty Pete Hansen (6-3, 3.79). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







