Error Gives Tulsa Extra-Innings Win

Midland, TX - For the 14th time this season, the Tulsa Drillers needed extra innings Thursday night in Midland and good fortune was on their side. With one out in the top of the tenth and the score tied, Yeiner Fernandez hit a ground ball that appeared destined for a double play that would keep the game tied and give the RockHounds a great chance to produce a game-winning run in the bottom of the tenth. But instead of a double play, Tulsa was gifted a run on a throwing error on the relay to first base that allowed the Drillers to score the go-ahead run.

Brandon Neeck made sure the lead held, retiring the RockHounds in order in the bottom of the tenth to preserve a 4-3 victory for Tulsa at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The win was the Drillers eighth in extra innings this season. It was also their second straight win over the RockHounds, giving them a two games to one advantage in the six-game series.

The night began with left-handed pitcher Luke Fox making his second Double-A start for the Drillers. Fox held the opposition to one hit through the first three innings before Midland's second hit gave the RockHounds the lead. Fox retired the first hitter of the fourth inning with a fly out, but he hit Clark Elliott with his next pitch. After recording the second out, Tommy White doubled to right field to score Elliott and put Midland ahead 1-0.

Tulsa's offense struggled against Midland starting pitcher Yunior Tur and was held scoreless through the first five innings. The Drillers missed a key opportunity to get on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth when they loaded the bases on a single and two walks, but a fly out by Chris Newell ended the threat.

In the sixth inning, Tur faced the Drillers lineup for the third time, and Tulsa was able to break through. Taylor Young earned a leadoff walk, and Fernandez followed with a single. One batter later, Young scored Tulsa's first run on Newell's double which also ended Tur's night. The Drillers scored two more runs on a wild pitch and Nelson Quiroz's groundout to take a 3-1 lead.

Midland responded to tie the game in the seventh when two walks and a single loaded the bases. Shane McGuire provided the tying hit with a ground ball single to right center field that scored a pair of runs.

Relievers Carson Hobbs and Jeisson Cabrera kept the Hounds off the scoreboard in the eighth and ninth innings. Tulsa was also unable to break the tie, earning only two baserunners after the three-run sixth before the game entered extra innings.

Sean McLain began the tenth inning at second base, and Kole Myers singled to advance McLain to third base. With the infield in, Young hit a groundball to second baseman Colby Halter, who threw out McLain at home plate.

With runners at first and second, the RockHounds almost got out of the inning when a groundball gave them a double play opportunity, but Colby Halter committed an error on his throw to first that allowed Myers to score and give Tulsa a 4-3 lead.

Neeck took over Tulsa's pitching duties in the bottom of the tenth and retired the Midland side in order with a strikeout and two ground outs to end the game.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Neeck earned his first save of the season and only the fifth in eight opportunities in his professional career.

*Cabrera recorded his second win of the year by pitching a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts.

*Fox's night ended with two outs in the fourth after allowing his first run in 6.2 innings pitched in two Double-A starts. He also struck out five Midland hitters.

*Newell's double in the sixth inning extended his on-base streak to 16 straight games.

*Young also extended his on-base streak to ten consecutive games by earning a walk in the game.

*Tulsa pitching has stranded 35 Midland runners on base over the first three games of the six-game series.

*The Drillers concluded the month of July with a 12-12 overall record that included a 6-6 mark at ONEOK Field and an identical 6-6 record on the road.

UP NEXT

The Drillers and RockHounds will continue their six-game series with game four on Friday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers are slated to be:

Tulsa - RHP Chris Campos (5-5, 4.88 ERA)

Midland - TBA

