Ortiz, Bratt Steer RoughRiders to Victory over Missions

July 29, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders notched a 4-2 win over the San Antonio Missions on Tuesday night from Riders Field.

San Antonio (12-16, 51-46) struck first in the top of the first when Devin Ortiz led off with a solo home run, taking a 1-0 lead.

Frisco (10-18, 48-48) then answered in the bottom of the fourth when Keyber Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly and Cam Cauley served an RBI single to pull ahead 2-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, Rodriguez added an RBI single to expand the RoughRiders lead to 3-1. The Missions then answered when Moisés Gómez smashed an RBI double, before Frisco reliever Gavin Collyer induced an inning-ending fly out to preserve a 3-2 lead.

Abimelec Ortiz then provided insurance in the bottom of the eighth when he snuck a solo home run over the left field fence, stretching the Riders lead to 4-2.

In the top of the ninth, Frisco reliever Gerardo Carrillo pitched a shutout frame to nail down his third save of the season.

After allowing the leadoff homer, Riders starter Mitch Bratt (6-3) retired 14 of his last 20 batters and pitched 5.2 frames to earn the victory.

Missions reliever Jared Kollar (0-5) took the loss, yielding three runs over four innings.

Notes to Know:

-Carrillo has tossed 10-straight appearances without allowing an earned run, tied for the sixth-longest active streak in the Texas League.

-Ortiz went 3-for-4, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. He is batting a Texas League best .425 (17-for-40) with three homers and seven RBI's over his last 10 games.

San Antonio and Frisco collide again at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30th from Riders Field. The RoughRiders have yet to name a starter against Missions RHP Enmanuel Pinales (5-5, 6.62).

Promotions include Wine Wednesday presented by Landon Winery.







