Pierson Ohl to Start Tonight for the Twins, Becomes the 39th Wind Surge Player Promoted to MLB

WICHITA, Kan. (July 29, 2025)-Pierson Ohl becomes the 39th Wichita Wind Surge player to receive a promotion to Major League Baseball with the Minnesota Twins. The 25-year-old will be the starting pitcher for the Twins tonight at Target Field against the Boston Red Sox at 6:40 PM. Ohl spent the better part of his last three seasons with the Wind Surge and holds the franchise single-season records for lowest WHIP (0.95) and fewest walks (13), both coming in 2023. The California native is also the all-time franchise wins leader (15) while coming in the Top 5 in innings pitched, starts, and strikeouts.

A 14th-round pick by Minnesota in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Grand Canyon University, Ohl got called up to Wichita on June 5, 2023. Ohl would pitch the remainder of the season with the Wind Surge, going 7-3 with a 2.69 ERA over 16 appearances (14 starts). He was named a Texas League Post-Season All-Star for his efforts with Wichita. Ohl's 2024 kept him with the Wind Surge, where he was one of two pitchers on the staff to throw over 100 innings, starting 15 of the 21 games he appeared in for Wichita. He threw four quality starts throughout the year, and on August 27, 2024, he recorded a four-inning save against the Springfield Cardinals.

Following a rehab assignment with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels in April, Ohl returned for the Wind Surge as a bulk reliever in 2025. In 13 appearances (2 starts) with Wichita, Ohl went 4-1 with an ERA of 2.08 with 46 strikeouts over 39 innings pitched, ahead of his callup to Triple-A St. Paul on June 23. Across the three levels he's appeared at this season, Ohl is a combined 5-2 with a 2.17 ERA and 79 punchouts in 66.1 IP. The righthander is renowned for his control, with just 57 total walks in his professional career since his Twins system debut in the fall of 2021.

Ohl is the fifth former Wind Surge player to reach the big leagues this season, alongside Evan Sisk (April 16, 2025, Kansas City Royals), Luke Keaschall (April 18, 2025, Minnesota Twins), Carson McCusker (May 18, 2025, Minnesota Twins), and Travis Adams (June 6, 2025, Minnesota Twins).







