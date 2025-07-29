Cross Hits 501-Foot Homer in Naturals 6-4 Triumph over Corpus Christi

SPRINGDALE, AR - Kansas City Royals' number 11 prospect, Gavin Cross, hit a home run that went an estimated 501 feet in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (13-15, 46-51) series opening 6-4 win against the Corpus Christi Hooks (11-17, 33-63). The Nats' offense looks to stay hot Wednesday evening, with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch against the Hooks.

Corpus Christi mounted a quick 1-0 lead behind Wes Clarke's solo homer in the top of the first inning, but the Naturals took a lead of their own in the bottom of the frame. Carson Roccaforte and Cross both reached on one-out walks, and Brett Squires scored Roccaforte on a ground-rule double. The knock advanced Cross to third, who scored on Spencer Nivens' fielder's choice to short. The answer put Northwest Arkansas up 2-1.

The Hooks tied the game in the top of the second. In a 2-2 tie, Squires launched his sixth home run of the season over the right-field fence in the bottom of the third to give the Nats the lead, 3-2. Corpus Christi tied things in the top of the fifth, which spelled an end to reigning Texas League Pitcher of the Week Ben Kudrna's game, and had the score 3-3 halfway through the contest.

The Hooks took a one run lead in the top of the sixth, however, the Naturals had another quick answer. Squires hit a leadoff single to move to 3/3 on the night and Spencer Nivens followed with a base knock of his own. The two successfully pulled off a double-steal, and Justin Johnson walked to load the bags. Sam Ruta plated Squires with an RBI walk and Omar Hernandez scored Nivens on a sac-fly to center which put Northwest Arkansas back in front, 5-4.

In the top of the seventh, Cross added an insurance run in a big way. His leadoff solo home run marked his 10th of the season and flew an estimated 501 feet. The shot effectively doubled the Naturals' lead and put the home team on top by two. Hunter Owen shut things down the rest of the way on the bump and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals held off the Corpus Christi Hooks to win their series opener by a final score of 6-4.

