Díaz, Johnson Homer in 8-4 Loss Sunday

July 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS - Isan Díaz and Justin Johnson each homered, but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (12-15, 45-51) lost 8-4 to the Arkansas Travelers (16-11, 51-45) in the series finale at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The Naturals return home after an off day to start a six-game series against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday at 7:05 PM CT.

The Travelers plated the first runs of the game in the bottom of the second inning against NWA starter Henry Williams. Hogan Windish doubled home a pair of runs and Josh Hood drove in another with a two-bagger to give the Travs a 3-0 lead.

The Nats tied the game in the top of the fourth. Isan Díaz hit his fourth homer of the year, a solo shot to right, to make it a 3-1 game. Later in the inning, Sam Ruta doubled to deep center field, scoring two runs to tie the game.

Nick Raposo gave the Travelers the lead back in the bottom of the inning, doubled to right while Jared Sundstrom came around to score. Arkansas scored four more in the bottom of the seventh against LHP Frank Mozzicato to take an 8-3 advantage.

Justin Johnson homered in the eighth, his seventh of the year, but the Naturals came up short in the 8-4 loss, dropping the series 4-2 in the process.

The Naturals have an off day Monday before returning to Arvest Ballpark for a six-game series against the Corpus Christi Hooks Tuesday at 7:05 PM CT.







