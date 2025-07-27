Despite Late Guillemette Blast, Hooks Drop Sunday Finale

CORPUS CHRISTI - Amarillo picked up a series win by clipping the Hooks, 6-4, Sunday afternoon before 3,547 fans at Whataburger Field.

The Sod Poodles struck for three two-out runs in the first against rehabbing Astros right-hander J.P. France. Facing eight batters in the opening frame, France proceeded to set down seven of the final eight to finish his two-inning outing. The 29-year-old Louisianan, working his way back from shoulder surgery, fanned three while throwing 30 of 48 pitches for strikes.

Corpus Christi capitalized on wildness by Jonatan Bernal in the fifth, drawing three walks to go along with a Zach Cole single. Trevor Austin, walking for the second time, drew a bases-loaded free pass to plate Joseph Sullivan, putting the Hooks on the board at 5-1.

Sullivan, drafted last year by the Astros, has hit safely in five of six Double-A games, batting .333 with one double, two home runs, six RBIs, four walks, and two steals. He reached in all five Sunday plate appearances.

With the Hooks down, 6-1, Sullivan and Wes Clark coaxed walks to begin the eighth. Two outs later, Garret Guillemette crushed a first-pitch fastball out to left for a three-run home run, bringing CC within a pair.

Guillemette has gone deep five times with 15 RBIs in 24 Double-A games.

Alimber Santa struck out two in a scoreless third. Joey Mancini walked a season-high four batters as Amarillo managed three runs over his 4 1/3 innings. Tyler Guilfoil recorded five consecutive outs to keep the Sod Poodles off the scoreboard in the eighth and ninth.







