Blanco Strong in Rehab Start, Drillers Win in Ninth

Published on June 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







TULSA - Culminating with a wild pitch, the Drillers engineered a come-from-behind victory Thursday night, scoring twice in the ninth to walk-off the Hooks, 3-2, before 4,289 fans at ONEOK Field.

Astros right-hander Ronel Blanco pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless ball, striking out two against two walks and two hits. The initial knock struck the bag at first and bounded over the defender Cameron Sisneros, enabling it to skip into right field.

Blanco, working his way back from elbow surgery, threw 31 of 50 pitches for strikes. The 32-year-old from Santiago, Dominican Republic has not yielded a run over 6 1/3 innings in two rehab starts, beginning with a Florida Complex League appearance June 19.

The Hooks were kept at bay by Christian Zazueta, who struck out eight over five scoreless innings in his Double-A debut.

Corpus Christi scratched the scoreboard in the sixth. Jax Biggers hit a lead-off single as Sisneros followed with a base hit. Jason Schiavone and Drew Brutcher then drew back-to-back walks, with Brutcher's bases-loaded effort producing his 29th RBI in 23 Double-A games.

Hooks hard-throwing righty Julio Rodriguez retired both batters he faced in relief of Blanco, striking out one.

Cole Hertzler limited Tulsa to one hit, a solo home run in his fourth inning of work. Hertzler, a 23-year-old righty from Boyertown, Pennsylvania, now owns a 2.03 ERA in three Double-A assignments, spanning 13 1/3 innings.

CC added insurance in the eighth. Yamal Encarnacion worked a lead-off walk and then swiped his Texas League leading 32nd bag of the year. Schiavone sent him home with a two-out single to right.

Kole Myers lead-off home run against Nic Swanson in the ninth tied the game at 2. Frank Rodriguez, who pitched a scoreless inning Wednesday, followed with a base hit. A walk and sac bunt set the stage for Rodriguez ambling home on a wild pitch.







Texas League Stories from June 26, 2026

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