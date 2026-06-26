Evan Carter Expected to Rehab in Amarillo Friday Night

Published on June 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - Texas Rangers outfielder and 2023 World Series Champion Evan Carter is expected to begin a rehab assignment for the Frisco RoughRiders during their road series in Amarillo tonight at 7:05 p.m. as the Sod Poodles take on the Texas League South Division foe at HODGETOWN.

Carter, a 23-year old outfielder, made waves at the tail end of the 2023 season for the Rangers on their path to a World Series championship by batting .306 (19x62) with 10 XBH and a 1.058 OPS over 23 games in September. He carried the momentum into October to help the Rangers win their first World Series in franchise history.

A native of Elizabethton, TN, the lefty was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Rangers and has played a total of 197 MLB games. He has also played 17 career games against the Sod Poodles as a former RoughRider, batting .310 (22x71) with a .796 OPS when facing Amarillo.

Tickets for tonight's game can be purchased online HERE or by calling or visiting the HODGETOWN Box Office. In addition to Carter's rehab assignment, the Sod Poodles host their only two Drone Shows of the year tonight and tomorrow as part of a weekend full of excitement at HODGETOWN.

Fans can tune in to watch Evan Carter take on the Sod Poodles this weekend for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com. Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand, live MLB audio for all 30 teams, MLB Network, and MLB Big Inning.







Texas League Stories from June 26, 2026

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