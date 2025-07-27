Wichita Powers Along to Victory in Series Finale with Frisco

WICHITA, Kan. (July 27, 2025)-Andrew Cossetti hit two home runs in a 6-4 victory for the Wichita Wind Surge over the Frisco RoughRiders at Equity Bank Park. Wichita takes five of six from Frisco in their first six-game series after the All-Star Break.

Cossetti crushed a three-run homer, his eighth of the year, off the scoreboard in the bottom of the first. The long ball marked the longest of the season hit by anyone at Equity Bank Park at 462 feet.

Aaron Zavala led off the second inning with a solo shot into the RoughRiders bullpen in right-center to make the score 3-1 Wind Surge. Wichita returned to a three-run lead in the home half of the frame on a sac fly to center from Kyler Fedko.

Darren Bowen finished his start with five strikeouts over four innings with an earned run and three hits. The righty tallied 10 punchouts over his two starts this week. John Stankiewicz also faced the minimum, striking out two and giving up a hit over two innings to earn the win and improve to 2-4 this season.

Cossetti left the yard for the second time on a solo home run over the Wind Surge bullpen in the bottom of the sixth for a 5-1 score in favor of Wichita.

Ian Moller connected on a two-run bloop single to right-center in the top of the seventh. Josh Hatcher scampered in to score on a wild pitch to put Frisco within a run heading into the stretch.

Kala'i Rosario smoked a high-arcing solo home run, his 13th in 2025, out to left field in the home half of the eighth to get to a 6-4 Wind Surge lead that stayed through the final out.

Cole Percival notched his third save after striking out a pair and giving up one hit in the top of the ninth.

Andrew Cossetti's home run in the first is the longest home run hit at Equity Bank Park this season (462 feet).

Wichita takes five of six from a Texas League South opponent at home for the third time this season (Midland RockHounds, Corpus Christi).

Andrew Cossetti hits multiple home runs for the second time this season (June 10 vs. Corpus Christi).

Cole Percival picks up his second save in a four-day span.

