Travs Take Series with Sunday Win

July 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Five extra base hits, four doubles and triple, powered the Arkansas Travelers to an 8-4 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday afternoon. With the win, The Travs won the series over the Naturals with a third straight victory. Arkansas never trailed and put up multi-run innings in the second (3) and seventh (4) frames. Nick Raposo had two hits and three runs batted in while Hogan Windish and Hunter Fitz-Gerald each drove in a pair of runs. Jason Ruffcorn was the winning pitcher after dealing two scoreless innings of relief.

Moments That Mattered

* Hogan Windish got the Travs on the board with a clutch two out, two run double in the bottom of the second. Josh Hood then immediately followed with another RBI double.

* With Arkansas nursing a one-run lead in the seventh inning, the Naturals drew a pair of one out walks but Peyton Alford came out of the bullpen and retired the next two batters on just three pitches.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 1-3, BB, 3 runs, 3B, 2 RBI

* C Nick Raposo: 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* The Travs have won 3 out of 4 series to open the second half.

* Arkansas is now 7-2 at home on Sundays.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travs head to Springfield to start a six game series with the Cardinals on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







