Missions' Five-Run First Puts Midland's Brooms Away to Avoid Sweep

July 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - With a complete performance in all phases, the San Antonio Missions (12-15, 51-45) snapped their season-high five-game losing streak and prevented the Midland RockHounds (13-14, 52-43) from completing the six-game sweep. San Antonio scored all their runs on the evening in two-out situations, and Henry Baez continued his mastery to vault the team to a 6-1 victory.

Baez got the start on the hill for San Antonio, entering the center of Wolff Stadium with 16.2 innings of scoreless baseball on his back. Facing Midland for the second time in six games, Baez hoped to continue that trend and break the Missions out of a five-game losing streak.

San Antonio opened the book right away on Midland's starter Kyle Robinson. With two away in the first inning, the Missions finished a home run shy of the cycle. First, Francisco Acuña lined a single up the middle, then Brandon Valenzuela followed with a base hit of his own before Albert Fabian scored both baserunners on a double that Midland center fielder Junior Perez made a diving attempt on.

The two-out hit tornado did not stop with the two runs. Extending the inning further, Moisés Gņmez launched a fly ball that banged against the wall for a second consecutive double to score Fabian and make the game 3-0. Then Kai Murphy drove a ball into left field to score Gomez, making the game 4-0. Marcos Castañon, with the inning's final magic trick, hammered a triple to score Murphy, as the Missions ended the inning holding onto a 5-0 advantage.

Midland answered with a run of their own in the top of the second after Clark Elliott hit a triple to lead off the frame. Baez hit Brayan Buelvas with a pitch to put runners on the corners but earned a double play on a ground ball hit by Cole Conn. Although the first two outs of the inning were picked up, Elliott crossed home to get the RockHounds on board and make it a 5-1 ball game before Baez picked up the final out of the inning.

With the run scored, the RockHounds put an end to Baez's scoreless inning streak, but the right-hander got right back to work on crafting another one. Baez continued to pluck away frame by frame, holding Midland scoreless through the ensuing three innings. Overall, Baez's day concluded with four Midland hits peppered across five innings of one-run pitching. The righty struck out two and drilled one batter.

Missions' manager Luke Montz called upon Andrew Moore in relief as the sixth inning arrived. Moore, seeking to avenge the loss he was handed the loss in Thursday night's ball game, walked Gunner Gouldsmith to lead off the inning. Gouldsmith then advanced to second on a ground out and after a strike out for the second out of the inning, Moore plunked Shane McGuire. With last night's antagonist, Perez now at the dish, Moore uncorked a wild pitch to push both baserunners into scoring position. After climbing ahead in the count, Moore allowed Perez to even up the count and on a 2-2 pitch, Moore got Perez swinging for a huge final out of the inning.

Moore's day concluded after the singular inning as the ball was handed to Kevin Kopps.

Kopps represented a second consecutive San Antonio reliever looking to have a comeback appearance after only going two thirds of an inning on Friday. The righty reliever struck out Elliott and gained the second out on a fly out before allowing a single that turned out to be harmless after Kopps struck out Drew Swift for the final out of the inning.

The 5-1 lead held as both offenses were muted until Brandon Valenzuela decided to provide another San Antonio run in the bottom of the seventh. Valenzuela ricocheted a 78 mph Colton Johnson off-speed pitch and turned it into a 108.6 mph home run seeking missile. The 391ft bomb capped a 2-4 performance by the Missions' backstop after coming into the game 0-24.

With a 6-1 San Antonio advantage, Kopps walked Gouldsmith to lead off the eighth inning before getting the first two outs. Jake Higginbotham arrived to the mound to get the final out of the inning, bringing the Missions three-outs away from snapping their five-game losing streak.

Higginbotham tossed a 1-2-3 ninth, shutting the door on Midland's chance at a sweep and putting the five-game losing streak in San Antonio's rearview mirror.

UP NEXT:

After a day off on Monday, the Missions will head to Frisco for a six-game series against the RoughRiders beginning on Tuesday, July 29th at 7:05 p.m. Starting pitchers for both teams have yet to be announced. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.