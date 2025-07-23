Missions Blanked by RockHounds for Second Consecutive Night

SAN ANTONIO - Despite the San Antonio pitching staff combining for 14 strikeouts Wednesday night, the San Antonio Missions (11-12, 50, 42) could not muster any runs for the second night in a row en route to a 5-0 shutout in favor of the Midland RockHounds (10-13, 49-43).

Jared Kollar got the start for the Missions, looking to build off the four scoreless innings tossed in his last outing against the RockHounds on June 28th in Midland. The right-hander started the day sitting down the first five Midland batters before issuing a walk to Clark Elliott with two away in the second. Kollar ended up tossing four innings, striking out five along the way, while allowing two runs on two hits and walking two.

Midland threw the first punch of the game in the top of the third after Colby Halter doubled, moving Drew Swift to third, who led off the inning with a walk. Kollar was able to strike out Brennan Milone to get the second out of the inning, but with both Swift and Halter in scoring position, Shane McGuire lined a two-run double to right field to give Midland the 2-0 lead.

With Midland still threatening, Junior Perez lined a ball slicing away from left fielder Wyatt Hoffman, who laid out the entirety of his 5'8" frame to make an acrobatic catch to end the inning.

Jose Geraldo took over things on the mound for Kollar as the game turned to the fourth, but the RockHounds' bats continued their assault. Geraldo walked Elliott, who came into score another run on a Drew Swift single to increase Midland's lead to 3-0.

Geraldo's relief shift continued into the fifth inning, when once again Midland would step on the accelerator with another two-out, two-run double. This time the blow was delivered by Junior Perez, whose double brought across McGuire and Gunner Gouldsmith to make it a 5-0 deficit in favor of the RockHounds.

Manager Luke Montz once again reached into his bullpen to try to muddy up Midland's offensive plans as Stephen Jones emerged in the sixth. Jones tossed two innings of one-hit ball against Amarillo and continued his dominance with two more innings of scoreless ball in the sixth and seventh. The righty hurler added three strikeouts to his 2025 campaign across both innings.

Tyson Neighbors relieved Jones as the eighth frame arrived. The right-hander was coming off four consecutive scoreless appearances and continued that trend into a fifth outing Wednesday night, tossing two scoreless innings and picking up three Ks. Neighbors has yet to allow an earned run in the month of July.

Shutout for the second game in a row, the struggling San Antonio offense has only scored two runs post All-Star Break, and the Missions have been shutout for a total of four games in this homestand against Amarillo and Midland.

