Troy, Melendez Provide Clutch Knocks in Sod Poodles Comeback Victory

July 23, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (45-47) defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks (32-59), 8-7, in ten innings on Wednesday night at Whataburger Field. Clutch hitting late in the game completed the Amarillo comeback, evening the series at a game apiece.

Amarillo had traffic on the basepaths early, but were left stranded there in the top of the first to open play. The Hooks wasted no time in response however, finding their way onto the board on a leadoff home run from Joseph Sullivan to give Corpus Christi the early advantage. Wes Clarke followed suit, launching a solo blast of his own to complete back-to-back home runs for the home squad. The first-inning scoring spree continued for the Hooks as Pascanel Ferreras slugged the third home run of the opening frame, a two-run blast that put Corpus Christi up by four.

Alec Baker, the Amarillo starter, settled in afterwards, finishing four innings of work to keep the Hooks' total at four. While Baker was nailing down opposing bats, Jose Fernandez pulled the Sod Poodles within one as the shortstop launched a towering three-run blast to left field in the top of the fourth.

In the following inning, Caleb Roberts worked his way aboard on a walk and motored his way to third with no one out. He sprinted home on a ground ball double play, scoring the tying run in the fifth.

Back-to-back one-out singles set the table for Trevor Austin in the home half of the fifth. The Hooks' second baseman doubled to bring the go-ahead run around to regain the Corpus Christi lead. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Clarke scored Miguel Palma as the Hooks extended their advantage to two in the sixth.

Down to their final out in the ninth, the Sod Poodles went to work. Roberts drew a walk and Kristian Robinson reached on an error, bringing Arizona's seventh ranked prospect to the dish. Tommy Troy mashed a 1-0 pitch onto the left field berm for a three-run dinger, giving Amarillo their first lead of the evening, putting them ahead by a 7-6 score.

A leadoff double in the bottom of the ninth from Clarke created a scoring chance for the hooks and the first baseman came around on a Zach Cole sacrifice fly, sending the game to extras.

Another clutch two-out knock would benefit the Soddies as Ivan Melendez ripped a single to left, allowing Gavin Conticello to score the go-ahead run. As Amarillo went to the bottom of the tenth with the lead, they handed the ball over to Landon Sims who retired the side in order to secure the 8-7 Sod Poodles win in extra innings on Wednesday night.

The Soddies are back in action tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. in Corpus Christi. Amarillo will send RHP Jose Cabrera (5-3, 5.06) to the hill while RHP Ethan Pecko (1-6, 5.11) gets the starting nod for the Hooks.

POSTGAME NOTES

HIP, HIP, JOSE: Checking in with his seventh home run of the year was Jose Fernandez ...his second game with three RBI in his most recent five games...the shortstop is batting .323 (20-for-62) in 15 July games with four doubles, two triples, two home runs, 12 RBI, and a .912 OPS.

NEVER OUT OF IT: Entering play this evening, only two go-ahead home runs have ever been hit in Sod Poodles history with the team trailing with two outs in the ninth... Tommy Troy 's ninth inning blast is the first since Caleb Roberts'on August 23, 2024 against Corpus Christi.







