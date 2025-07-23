Wichita Shut out by Frisco

July 23, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - Aaron Rozek threw three-plus innings of shutout baseball while the Wichita Wind Surge were shut out 3-0 by the Frisco RoughRiders at Equity Bank Park. The RoughRiders even the series after striking early in the ballgame.

After Frisco got their first two runners on base on the game's first two pitches with a single and a hit by pitch, Sebastian Walcott smoked a two-run double 108 miles per hour off his bat to the left center alley to give the RoughRiders an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Those would be lone runs surrendered by Christian MacLeod, who went on to stack up a season-high six strikeouts.

While a groundout gave Frisco their third run in the top of the sixth, Rozek escaped a jam after the first two RoughRiders reached to start the seventh. After throwing toward the plate to get a force out, he struck out Abimelec Ortiz to leave men on second and third heading into the stretch. Rozek finished his night with just two hits given up over three and one-third innings with three strikeouts, marking his second scoreless long relief appearance of the season with the Wind Surge.

Wichita could not muster a hit against the Frisco bullpen for the final four and one-third innings, dropping the second game of the series 3-0. MacLeod took the loss to fall to 0-3 on the year after giving up two earned runs on three hits over four innings.

POSTGAME NOTES

Christian MacLeod tallies a season-high six strikeouts.

The pitching staffs for both the Wind Surge and RoughRiders struck out double-digit batters.

Wichita was shut out for the fourth time in 2025.

Gabby Gonzalez wraps up a 24 Game On Base Streak and a 13 Game Hitting Streak.

The Turbo Tubs return to Equity Bank Park tomorrow night.

