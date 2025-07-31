Wichita Swept in Doubleheader by Amarillo

July 31, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, Texas (July 31, 2025)-Kaelen Culpepper totaled five hits as the Wichita Wind Surge lost 7-2 and 3-2 in Games 1 and 2 of a doubleheader against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at HODGETOWN. The Wind Surge have lost the first three games of the series against the Sod Poodles in the Texas Panhandle this week.

Amarillo scored first in Game 1 on a 4-6-3 double play in the bottom of the first. Culpepper tied the game with a solo shot, his sixth with Wichita, to left field in the top of the third.

Manuel Pena responded with a two-run blast to right to give the Sod Poodles a 3-1 lead in the home half of the third. Jose Fernandez and Christian Cerda went back-to-back with a respective three-run jack and a solo home run two frames later to give Amarillo to a six-run cushion.

Culpepper sent an RBI single to right field with two outs in the top of the seventh to make the score 7-2, but Sod Poodles reliever Dan Kubiuk struck out the next two hitters to wrap up Game 1. C.J. Culpepper, who started for the Wind Surge, earned the loss, his first decision of the season, after surrendering three earned runs on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts over three innings.

Continuing from his perfect 4-for-4 performance at the plate in Game 1, Culpepper pulled an RBI double to left in the top of the third of Game 2 to give Wichita a 1-0 advantage.

John Klein threw five scoreless innings, giving up just four hits while striking out four batters. The righthander retired the last eight hitters he faced.

Walker Jenkins lined a solo home run, his fourth of the year with the Wind Surge, over the wall down the right field line in the top of the sixth to push Wichita up 2-0.

After a pair of singles, Pena walked it off for the Sod Poodles with an opposite-field three-run home run to left field with two outs in the bottom of the seventh for a 3-2 Amarillo final. Hunter Hoopes takes the loss in his Double-A debut, giving up three hits and three earned runs over an inning and two-thirds with a strikeout.

POSTGAME NOTES

Kaelen Culpepper finishes the doubleheader a combined 5-for-7 with a home run, a double, and three RBIs.

Walker Jenkins has two home runs so far this week.

The Wind Surge are swept in a doubleheader for the first time this season.

Two of the three losses for Wichita against Amarillo have come in walk-off fashion.

The Wind Surge in Game 2 were walked off for the 11th time in 2025.

