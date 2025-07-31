Hooks Outhit Nats, Fall 1-0

July 31, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - An unearned run in the home seventh Wednesday night was enough for a Naturals win at Arvest Ballpark.

The 1-0 decision marked the fifth consecutive loss by Corpus Christi, with each contest being decided by two runs or less.

The Hooks totaled nine hits but left 13 men on base while hitting into two double plays.

Corpus Christi right-hander Manuel Urias blanked Northwest Arkansas over the first four innings, working around two hits and three walks while striking out four.

Nic Swanson stranded the bases loaded in the fifth before spinning a 1-2-3 sixth. Omar Hernandez pulled a lead-off single through the left side to start the seventh. Javier Vaz then pushed a perfect bunt base hit up the third base line. Hernandez scored on the play as John Garcia's throw to first sailed into the side wall. With the home club up 1-0, Swanson retired the next three in order to finish the seventh.

Swanson struck out two to combat a lead-off single in the eighth. Wilmy Sanchez entered in relief and notched a strikeout to wrap the inning.

Pascanel Ferreras, who went 3-for-4 with a triple, is hitting .341 with seven extra-base hits over his last 12 games.

Ryan Johnson had three hits, including a pair of doubles from the No. 9 hole, upping his batting average to .286 in 11 July games.

Trevor Austin also enjoyed a multi-hit showing, going 2-for-3 with a walk.

Orlando Martinez had his hitting streak snapped at 10 games.







Texas League Stories from July 31, 2025

