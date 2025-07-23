Naturals Outlast Travs in Extra Inning Pitcher's Duel

July 23, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Arkansas Travelers pitchers threw nine scoreless innings but dropped an 11 inning contest to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 3-2. The Naturals had scored twice in the first inning and did not score again until the 11th when Brett Squires hit a two out triple to score the eventual game-winning run. The Travs tied the score with single tallies in the third and fourth inning but had only one hit, a fifth inning two out single the rest of the game.

Moments That Mattered

* Caleb Cali tied the game with a two out RBI double in the bottom of the fourth.

* Lazaro Montes saved the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th making a racing basket catch on the warning track in right with his back to the infield to end the inning.

*The Naturals had runners at second and third with no outs in the 11th but the Travs turned a 3-4-2 double play, cutting off a run at the plate. Squires though answered with his slicing triple to left field to put them on top.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Jason Ruffcorn: 2 IP, H, 2 K

* RHP Michael Hobbs: IP, 3 K

* RHP Nick Davila: 2 IP, K

News and Notes

* Arroyo failed to reach base for the first time in Double-A, ending a 19 game streak.

* Arkansas is now 4-8 in extra inning games.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with lefty Reid VanScoter (4-2, 5.34) making the start for Arkansas against righty Shane Panzini (3-0, 3.66). It is a $3 Thursday and first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.