Travs Walk-off with 10th Inning Rally

July 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Nick Raposo delivered the walk-off hit with two out in the bottom of the 10th inning sending the Arkansas Travelers to a 5-4 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday night. The Travs posted three runs in the final frame to secure their seventh walk-off win of the season. The winning hit came against former Razorback Caden Monke who was trying to go two innings to close out the game. Jared Sundstrom had three of Arkansas' eight hits including their only extra base hit on a double. Travs pitchers were outstanding, allowing only one earned run on the night with eight strikeouts and just two walks.

Moments That Mattered

* The Travs tied the score, for the second time, in the seventh inning on a two out RBI hit from Brock Rodden. A diving catch on Michael Arroyo's drive to right-center that followed ended the inning and kept the game tied.

* Down two in the 10th, Arroyo walked to open the inning and Bill Knight followed with a single. A sacrifice fly from Lazaro Montes cut the margin to one before Arroyo raced home on a wild pitch. After a hit from Sundstrom, Raposo worked a 10 pitch at-bat for the game-winner.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Jared Sundstrom: 3-5, run, 2B, RBI

* LHP Adam Seminaris: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 2 UER, BB, 4 K

* RHP Taylor Floyd: 1.1 IP, H, 2 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas improves to 5-7 in extra inning games.

* The RBI was Raposo's first since July 2.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with righty Dylan File (5-3, 5.23) making the start for Arkansas against lefty Ryan Ramsey (5-5, 5.32). It is Christmas in July with a championship trophy ornament giveaway and first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







