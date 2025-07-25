Walters' Two-RBI Night Highlights One-Run Amarillo Victory

July 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (46-48) defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks (33-60), 4-3, on Friday night at Whataburger Field. The series gets evened at two games apiece as pitching from both ends shut batters down in the mid-to-late innings.

Both starting pitchers traded a pair of scoreless innings to open play this evening. As the top of the third rolled around, the Soddies broke the goose egg as Jean Walters drove one the other way from the left-handed batter's box, sending it beyond the left field wall onto the berm for a solo home run.

After Kristian Robinson followed up the dinger by reaching on an error, he stole two bases to put himself 90 feet from scoring with no outs in the inning. A wild pitch from Spencer Arrighetti allowed Robinson to trot home as the center fielder made it a two-run ballgame.

Corpus Christi responded with a two-run frame to match, getting the first two batters on by way of a walk and a double in the bottom of the third. Joseph Sullivan grounded out to second, allowing John Garcia to score on the play. An RBI single off the bat of Orlando Martinez knotted the game at two.

Opening the top of the fourth with a walk was Christian Cerda. The designated hitter moved up to second on a throwing error and eventually came around to score on a Walters knock to center to put Amarillo back in front.

Checking in with a single to put Walters in scoring position was Robinson. LuJames Groover cashed in with Amarillo's third consecutive single, a blooper to right, to bring in the fourth Soddies run of the night.

Pascanel Ferreras led off the home half of the fourth with a single and eventually came around to score on a fielder's choice, cutting the Corpus Christi deficit to one.

Both squads had reached into their bullpen by the fifth inning and each arm barn had posted zero after zero in the middle and late innings, keeping it at a 4-3 score.

Landon Sims came on to pitch in the ninth and found himself in hot water following a leadoff double and a two-out walk that loaded the bases, putting the winning run on second base. With two away in the inning Garret Guillemette popped one up down the right field line. Gavin Conticello, Amarillo's right fielder, sprinted towards foul territory, making the sliding catch in front of the wall for the final out, securing the Sod Poodles victory.

The Soddies are back in action tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. in Corpus Christi. Amarillo will send RHP Jimmy Endersby (1-2, 2.50) to the hill while RHP Luis Garcia (MLB Rehab) gets the starting nod for the Hooks.

POSTGAME NOTES

HERE'S TO YOU, MR. ROBINSON: Stealing two bases in the contest this evening was Kristian Robinson, bringing his total to 24 for the year...he's stolen five bases in his most recent seven games...was his fourth game this year with two swiped bags.

JEAN, JEAN, HITTING MACHINE: Checking in with a multi-hit effort tonight was Jean Walters, going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI...in his most recent five games, four of his five hits have gone for extra-bases and is batting .400 (6-for-15) in those games.







