Travs Tripped by Naturals

July 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Four Northwest Arkansas Naturals pitchers combined on a four pitch shutout to beat the Arkansas Travelers, 3-0 on Thursday night. Shane Panzini (4.1 IP), Nate Ackenhausen (0.2 IP), Hunter Owen (2 IP) and A.J. Causey (2 IP) tossed the shutout with the three relievers combining to not allow a baserunner. Travs starter Reid VanScoter was the tough luck loser surrendering just a run on three hits over five innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Javier Vaz beat out a potential inning ending double play to score the game first run in the fourth inning.

* Arkansas put runners at the corners with one out in the fifth inning but Ackenhausen came out of the bullpen and recorded two strikeouts to end the threat.

Notable Travs Performances

* LHP Danny Wirchansky: 2 IP, 2 H, 2 K

* RHP Nick Fraze: 1.1 IP, K

News and Notes

* The Travs were shutout for the first time since the second game of the doubleheader on May 28.

* Arkansas has gone 16 consecutive innings without scoring.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with lefty Adam Seminaris (4-5, 2.87) making the start for Arkansas against righty Steven Zobac (0-3, 9.20). It is a Fireworks Friday and first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







