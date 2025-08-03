Travs Stung in Springfield Series Finale

August 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springfield, MO - Despite scoring the game's first run, the Arkansas Travelers were downed by the Springfield Cardinals, 4-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals claimed a series win with the victory. Blake Rambusch had two hits including his team leading fourth triple and Bill Knight drove in two runs, both on sacrifice flies. Michael Morales pitched five innings but took the loss after surrendering four runs.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas grabbed the lead in the fourth inning but Springfield immediately answered with two runs in the bottom half to take the lead.

* Down two in the seventh, the Travs put the tying runs on base to open the inning but ended up stranding both runners in scoring position.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Blake Rambusch: 2-4, run, 3B

* LHP Peyton Alford: 2 IP, BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* The Travs scored first in all six games of the series but won just two.

* It was only the third time this year that the Travelers have lost a six game series.

Up Next

After a day off on Monday, the Travs return home and welcome in the Frisco RoughRiders for a six game series beginning on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.