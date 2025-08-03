RoughRiders Blanked by Missions in Series Finale

August 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were shut out by the San Antonio Missions 4-0 on Sunday night from Riders Field.

San Antonio (15-18, 54-48) struck first in the top of the second when Marcos Castañon scored on a wild pitch to take a 1-0 lead. Romeo Sanabria then cranked a solo homer in the top of the third, stretching the lead to 2-0.

After Frisco (12-21, 50-51) shut out the Missions offense for four-straight innings, Moisés Gomez hit an infield single that allowed Francisco Acuña to score on a throwing error, expanding San Antonio's lead to 3-0.

In the top of the ninth inning, Sanabria lifted a sacrifice fly to pad the Missions lead to 4-0.

San Antonio reliever Ethan Routzahn then worked a scoreless ninth to secure the win. Missions starter Jared Kollar (1-5) earned the win, pitching 5.2 shutout innings. Frisco starter Josh Stephan (5-5) took the loss, allowing two runs across 3.2 innings.

Notes to Know:

-The Riders and Missions split the series 3-3.

-Sebastian Walcott racked up his fourth three-hit game of the season.

-Jackson Kelley pitched 2.1 shutout innings of relief. Five of his last six outings have been scoreless.

Frisco travels to face the Arkansas Travelers for six games Tuesday, August 5th through Sunday, August 10th from Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.







Texas League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.