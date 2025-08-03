Kollar Shines, Flying Chanclas Shut out Quesos to Secure Series Split

August 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - Jared Kollar went 5.2 scoreless innings-the most he's thrown all year-leading to his first win with San Antonio in 2025. The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (15-18, 54-48) rode Kollar's start to a 4-0 victory over the Quesos de Frisco (12-21, 50-51), clinching a series split in the finale from the DFW Metroplex.

Romeo Sanabria hit a solo homer and sacrifice fly, while San Antonio's two other runs came on a wild pitch and an error. Once Kollar left the game, Austin Krob, Kevin Kopps and Ethan Routzahn combined to keep the Quesos scoreless.

The Chanclas loaded the bases in the second inning and capitalized on a wild pitch by Frisco starter Josh Stephan to score the game's first run. Marcos Castañon crossed the plate, giving San Antonio 1-0 lead.

In the third inning, Sanabria doubled that advantage by scorching a ball off the cascading waterfalls on the lazy river's edge for a home run. Sanabria's 10th long ball made it 2-0 San Antonio.

Kollar used both runs to comfortably make his way through the Frisco lineup. The righty never faced a true threat, as he spread out five hits across his season-high 5.2 innings with no walks and five strikeouts. Kollar did have to leave the game with two away in the sixth after Sebastian Walcott knocked his third single of the game, but Krob came in and got the potential tying run, Abimelec Ortiz, to ground out.

Krob threw another scoreless frame in the seventh, bringing the Chanclas to the plate in the eighth hoping for insurance. Francisco Acuña and Sanabria both walked to start the inning against Joey Danielson, and they took off trying to steal while Moisčs Gņmez hit. Gņmez grounded it sharply to third, where Keyber Rodriguez couldn't field the smash, and it ricocheted to Walcott at short. Acuña, who never stopped running from second, booked it home and scored San Antonio's third run when Walcott's throw sailed to the backstop.

For good measure, Sanabria handed the Chanclas another tally with a sacrifice fly in the ninth. This helped Routzahn breathe easier as he sealed San Antonio's 4-0 win.

UP NEXT:

The Missions have an off-day Monday before returning to San Antonio for a six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals. This will be Springfield's first and only visit to the Alamo City. First pitch on Tuesday is at 7:05 p.m. Starters have yet to be announced. Tuesday is AARP $2 Tuesday, so fans can get $2 bullpen/outfield reserved/berm tickets, $2 Sofia's pizza slices, $2 American draft beer and $2 hot dogs. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







